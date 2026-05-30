Sunny, Dry Stretch Ahead with Temperatures Climbing into the 80s

LANSING, Mich. — If you've been waiting for a stretch of quiet weather, this is it. A large area of high pressure will keep Mid-Michigan dry and sunny through much of the upcoming week, with temperatures gradually warming from the lower 70s this weekend into the 80s by the middle of next week.

Breezy but Beautiful Saturday

Saturday features plenty of sunshine from start to finish, although a noticeable breeze will make it feel a little cooler at times. East-northeast winds will generally run between 10 and 15 mph, with gusts reaching into the 20 mph range throughout the day before gradually calming this evening. Despite the breeze, skies remain clear and dry with highs topping out around 71 to 72 degrees. Overnight temperatures fall into the mid-40s under mostly clear skies.

Warming Trend Begins Sunday

The warming trend gets Sunday underway as highs climb into the mid-70s with continued sunshine.

From there, temperatures continue rising throughout the workweek:

Monday: Sunny, high near 78°

Tuesday: Sunny, high near 77°

Wednesday: Sunny, high near 81°

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 84°

Friday: High near 84° with our next chance for showers and thunderstorms

High Pressure Dominates

The reason for the extended stretch of pleasant weather is a strong area of high pressure parked over the region. That high-pressure system will suppress cloud development and keep storm systems away through most of the week. In fact, rain chances remain extremely low until Friday, when the next weather system approaches the Great Lakes.

Lawn and Garden Impact

With nearly a full week of sunshine and very little rainfall expected, lawns and gardens may begin drying out.If you've noticed grass beginning to turn yellow or become crunchy underfoot, you may need to supplement Mother Nature with some watering as the dry pattern continues.

Looking Ahead

The biggest weather story over the next seven days won't be storms or dramatic temperature swings—it's the sunshine. After a breezy but pleasant Saturday, Mid-Michigan settles into a long stretch of dry weather with temperatures steadily warming into the 80s by midweek. Our next meaningful chance for rain doesn't arrive until Friday, when a few showers and thunderstorms become possible. For now, enjoy the sunshine and the comfortable early-summer weather. ☀️

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