Sunny but cooler conditions today

LANSING, Mich — Another nice day is ahead of us today. However, it will be chilly, and cooler. Temperatures will only top out around 75° due to winds out of the West Northwest advecting a cool, dry airmass into our neighborhoods. It will be breezy, with sustained winds about 13mph and winds gusting in the 20s. Although we will be dry for most of the day, overnight at about 3:00a.m., scattered showers will move through some areas.

Saturday will be dry and sunny again, but substantially cooler. Temperatures will top out around 71°, far below or normal high of about 81° for this time of year. We will have plenty of sunshine for the weekend, but Sunday we have about a 20% chance for scattered showers.

Monday, temperatures will start to rebound, hovering near 80°. We should see the temperatures actually reach the 80s by Tuesday and continue on the warmer trend through Thursday. Our pattern of dry conditions and sunshine will also continue through Thursday.

