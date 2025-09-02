Sunny and warm across Mid-Michigan as we get back into the normal routine

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly clear skies will continue tonight, with another slate of comfortable conditions coming our way. Lows will be pleasantly cool in the low 50s by daybreak, with light and variable winds as the kids head out to the bus stop in the morning.

Tuesday's weather makes our return to the normal daily routine a little easier. High pressure situated east of Lake Huron will maintain control over the region, treating us to another round of mostly sunny skies. After the cool start in the morning, highs will climb slightly above average in the afternoon to around 80 degrees. Low humidity and calm winds will keep things comfortable.

A cold front sinking south from Canada will move into the Great Lakes on Wednesday. A mix of sun and clouds in the morning will quickly give way to increasing clouds by midday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop around 2:00 PM and persist into the evening commute. Highs will climb to around 80 degrees once again.

Rain will become steadier and more widespread across our neighborhoods around 7-8:00 PM, likely with some embedded thunderstorms. Periods of rain will continue well into the overnight hours Wednesday, but will begin to diminish around daybreak Thursday. Rainfall totals of 0.50" to around 1" are expected.

As the cold front moves east of the region on Thursday, another wave unseasonably cool air will spill in over the Great Lakes. Highs will take a dip back to the mid 60s on Thursday afternoon, and we expect to stay there through the upcoming weekend. Mostly cloudy skies on Thursday will come with the returning chance for a few showers on Friday. From there, sunnier skies will take over through Monday, but expect an extended dose of Fall weather!

