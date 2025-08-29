Sunny and getting warmer over Labor Day Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Labor Day Weekend has started on a decidedly Fall-like note today, and we'll stay that way for tonight. If your plans take you to East Lansing for the MSU football home opener, or out and a bout in general, you'll want to put on a jacket. Skies will clear gradually this evening with temperatures falling from the mid 60s, to the mid 50s after sunset.

WSYM Spartan Football Forecast, Tonight

Skies will remain clear straight into Saturday morning as high pressure hovers over the region. The lack of cloud cover and light winds will provide nearly ideal cooling conditions, so lows will take another steep dive into the mid 40s by morning.

WSYM Travelcast, Saturday

The rest of the weekend forecast remains unchanged. High pressure lingering over the Great Lakes will produce mostly sunny skies Saturday through Monday, with temperatures gradually warming as winds shift more toward the southwest. We'll start with highs in the low 70s on Saturday afternoon, and climb to the upper 70s to around 80 on Labor Day. Whether you're staying local or traveling around the state, expect the weather to be fully cooperative for your plans.

WSYM Travelcast, Sunday

Getting back into the normal routine next week will start quietly with partly cloudy skies on Tuesday. Summer will show it still has a little left in the tank as highs return to the low 80s. That warmth will continue into Wednesday as a new cold front brings the possibility for showers and storms later in the day.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 8/29/2025

Another cooldown follows the cold front on Thursday and Friday, ushering in another Fall-like slate of temperatures. Highs will will fall back to the mid 60s, with mostly cloudy skies and occasional showers likely both days.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

