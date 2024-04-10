Sunny and dry today but rain moves in tonight

LANSING, Mich. — We will enjoy a final day of sunshine and warmer temperatures today but tonight, rain moves in overnight and into Thursday.

Thursday will be rainy throughout the day and night, and the rain will carry into Friday as well. With this low pressure system we will also see cooler temperatures.

Friday will be particularly colder with temperatures dropping down to highs in the upper 40s. Friday will also be windy in addition to colder and rainy, with winds gusting around 41mph.

By the weekend, temperatures rebound into the 60s and sunshine returns.

