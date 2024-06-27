Sunny and dry, but cooler today

LANSING, Mich. — As high pressure movers through the area, we will have dry conditions into Friday. Temperatures will top out today about °74 today.
Friday will be dry and little warmer, topping out near 80°, but Friday night, rain moves in.
Starting early Saturday morning about 5:00 a.m. showers and thunderstorms that carry a marginal risk to become severe arrive. They will stick around until 5:00 p.m., with the heaviest of this system arriving about noon.
Sunday will be dry and sunny, but temperatures will only top out about 71°, nearly 10 degrees below our normal. Tuesday, temperatures should return the the low 80s.
