Sunny and dry, but cooler today

LANSING, Mich. — As high pressure movers through the area, we will have dry conditions into Friday. Temperatures will top out today about °74 today.

Friday will be dry and little warmer, topping out near 80°, but Friday night, rain moves in.

Starting early Saturday morning about 5:00 a.m. showers and thunderstorms that carry a marginal risk to become severe arrive. They will stick around until 5:00 p.m., with the heaviest of this system arriving about noon.

Sunday will be dry and sunny, but temperatures will only top out about 71°, nearly 10 degrees below our normal. Tuesday, temperatures should return the the low 80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook