Sunny and dry but cool temperatures again today

LANSING, Mich. — Today will be another sunny day with dry conditions but it will be chilly. Temperatures as you head out the door this morning are in the very low, 50s, we only will top out around 69°. Dew points are nicely in the 40s today so humidity is not a concern.

Wednesday should be our final day this week of chilly weather. By Thursday, temperatures start to creep back up landing int he upper 70s, but still below our normal high for this time of year, which is 80°. By the weekend, temperatures till reach the 80s and by Sunday, the upper 80s.

Dry conditions continue through the weekend with plenty of sunshine. However, Saturday night into Sunday brings about a 10% chance of showers and an isolated thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, it will continue to be dry and sunny through Monday.

