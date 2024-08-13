Sunny and dry again today but get ready for some rain starting Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — We have been getting the royal treatment with our weather lately and today will be no exception. We will be sunny with dry conditions and mild temperatures topping out about 81°. While dew points are a little higher, reaching into the 60s at point today, which is a little humid it will not feel oppressive.

Wednesday will be our final day this week of gorgeous weather. Another dry and sunny day with temperatures topping out about 83° will be the story before our pattern changes to a wet and cooler one.

Thursday is when we will start seeing showers, with scattered Thunderstorms. But during the daytime, we only have about a 30% chance for that so far. However, Thursday night will be a rainy one with scattered thunderstorms chances that increase as the night progresses and carries into Friday.

Friday will yield rain that will likely be heavy at times and also thunderstorms. These conditions will be present during the day as well as the night. Saturday and Sunday carry about 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms, but otherwise partly sunny conditions. Temperatures will be topping out in the mid to upper 70s this weekend.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook