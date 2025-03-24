Sunnier skies return as temperatures trend upward

LANSING, Mich. — Scattered snow showers will begin to dissipate this evening as an area of low pressure tracks away east of the Great Lakes. Much of the activity will wind down by 8:00 PM, with decreasing clouds to follow into the overnight period. It will be a seasonably cold night with lows dipping to the upper 20s, and wind chills in the low 20s and upper teens at times.

WSYM Neighborhood Planner, Lansing

Tuesday and the rest of the midweek period are looking much nicer than the past few days. For one, we'll be back under partly to mostly sunny skies Tuesday through Thursday, owing to a more stable air mass settling over the region. Additionally, temperatures will begin a gradual warming trend. We won't be getting back into the 70s anytime soon, but we'll climb back into the low 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday, then climb to the low 50s by Thursday.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Saturday

Friday starts a trend back toward more unsettled weather with a few disturbances set to track through the Great Lakes into the upcoming weekend. Highs will remain in the mid 50s on Friday, but with the chance for scattered showers to cap off the work week. A larger, slow-moving disturbance track across Michigan over the course of Saturday and Sunday, leading to occasional showers both days, but with highs at least getting into the low 60s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Sunday

There is the potential for an additional small system to follow by Monday, along with a sharp drop in temperatures. Highs falling back to the upper 30s could be accompanied by the return of rain and snow showers to start next week, but we'll keep a close eye on the forecast for any potential changes.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook