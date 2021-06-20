LANSING, Mich. — Sunday starts dry with some sunshine but clouds will increase during the afternoon and thunderstorms become a possibility by early evening. Much of Michigan is in the slight risk area for severe weather with the greatest likelihood of this occurring after 5 p.m. and into the overnight. All types of severe weather are possible, but damaging winds are likely the greatest concern. You'll want to make sure any loose items in your yard are secured by tomorrow evening and if possible, park your car in a garage. Monday morning the cold front will still be lingering to our west, so wet weather remains in the forecast. By Monday night it is dry, clear, and cool with lows expected to drop into the 40s. With the cold air aloft I think there will be a fair amount of cloud development on Tuesday afternoon along with temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Temperatures quickly trend up by the end of the workweek.

Also...Summer arrives (officially) at 11:32 p.m. Sunday night. It marks the longest day of the year with more than 15 hours and 20 minutes of daylight. This might be the best gift for dad, seeing that Sunday is Father's Day!

TOMORROW/FATHER'S DAY: Increasing afternoon clouds with highs in the mid-80s. Thunderstorms arrive during the late afternoon and evening.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms, mainly during the morning. Highs reach the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool with highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

