Sunday: Multiple snow showers today and this week and colder temperatures are on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday: A series of fast-moving snow showers are expected to pass through, with one round arriving around 7:00 AM and another during the early afternoon. The snow showers will be brief but could lead to light accumulations in some areas. After 5:00 pm the snow showers taper off and become isolated. Although the temperature will reach a high of 30°F for most neighborhoods, it will only feel like the low 20s due to gusty winds blowing throughout the day and night.

Monday: Light lake-effect snow showers will move through during the day, though they are not expected to persist all day. Accumulations are anticipated to be minimal. But conditions will feel harsh at times due to arctic cold air that arrives leading to temps only reach a high of about 22°F and lows of 12°F. In addition to the cold air, gusty winds blowing in the upper 20mph range will make it feel colder, so bundle up.

By Tuesday, temperatures will fall further, with highs around 18°F and lows near 11°F. This colder trend will persist through the week, with daytime highs remaining well below average. However, by Friday, temperatures are expected to rebound, reaching the low 30s.

Overnight Friday through Saturday: More snow showers will arrive, but temperatures will continue to trend in the low 30s.

