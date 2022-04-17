Sunday forecast: Chilly temps but mostly sunny

MID-MICHIGAN — Temperatures stay cooler today and through the middle of the week with highs only in the 40s! Overall, it will be dry and quiet today with a light northeast wind and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We're tracking our next system which arrives Monday morning. We expect some widespread snow towards the west side of the state before a transition to rain showers in the afternoon for much of mid-Michigan. Warmer temperatures return by Wednesday with the chance of more rain showers developing by evening and overnight. By the end of the week, we may be back into the 60s to lower 70s for highs. Normal/average highs for this time of year have us in the upper 50s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds northeast/east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with rain/snow showers possible. Some light grassy accumulations possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds east/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies with snow showers mixing with and changing to rain showers through the day. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Winds southwest/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: An early morning drop or flake, otherwise some late day clearing. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers likely by the evening. Highs in the lower 50s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook