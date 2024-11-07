Sun through Saturday, showers Sunday

LANSING, Mich. — Your forecast from FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish: Get ready for a nice couple of days coming up before things start to go downhill late Saturday night into Sunday. Expect a ton of sunshine for your Friday with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Our average high temperature for this time of year is in the low 50s, so this still is mild for this time of year. The only downfall for Friday is the breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the northwest gusting a little over 20 MPH at times. Not that's not a windy day by any means, but you'll still notice it. The wind will die down Friday night with lows in the mid-30s. Most of your Saturday is actually going to be dry. Actually, it probably will feel even nicer than Friday because there won't be as much wind. We'll see increasing afternoon clouds with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday evening actually should be dry as well, so if you have plans to be outside, it will be mild and dry. The rain doesn't look to move in until late Saturday night, mainly after midnight. These showers will linger into Sunday morning. There are some questions on how long the showers will last though as one model has them tapering off by the afternoon while the other has the showers on and off through a lot of Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 60s. After that, there are still no big shots of cold air on over the next week or more.

