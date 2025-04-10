Sun returns and temps warm up as we head into the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Following the chance for some spotty drizzle or a light shower early this evening, clouds are set to gradually decrease tonight as Wednesday night's rain & snow maker tracks south of the region. Lows will remain unseasonably cold for now, falling to the upper 20s by daybreak. Winds will be light out of the NNE at 5-10 mph, but will still be enough to make for wind chills in the low to mid 20s.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Friday

Friday begins the long-awaited improvement in our weather. High pressure over the northern Plains will begin to spread east into the Great Lakes, giving us mostly sunny skies to cap off the work week. Better still, temperatures will warm up a bit, although we'll still be a few degrees below normal for mid-April. Regardless, highs around 50 degrees will feel a whole lot better than this week's chilly weather.

Sunny skies continue on Saturday as we warm a little more, with highs headed into the mid 50s. This will make for a great day to get out for some fresh air, especially after chilly temperatures kept us inside for most of the week. Take advantage of it, because showers are eyeing a comeback for Sunday as a new disturbance heads for the Great Lakes.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 1:00 PM Sunday

Fortunately, the increasingly cloudy and showery weather on Sunday won't be accompanied by a cooldown just yet. Highs will hang on to the mid 50s, and showers will be intermittent rather than a full-day washout. A second wave of showers is expected on Monday in advance of a cold front. Highs will top our around 60 to start the work week, before the cold front knocks us back to the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

