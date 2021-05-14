LANSING, Mich. — An area of high pressure will meander around the Great Lakes through the end of this week. Its presence will bring us plenty of sun during the day and clear skies at night. Afternoon high temperatures will be around 70 each day, Friday through Sunday. This weekend features more clouds, but still mainly dry conditions. There is a very small chance for a few sprinkles Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but most areas will not see any wet weather. By Monday, a warm front will be lifting north, but it'll be limited in how far north it can actually get. At this point in time, I'll say the best chance for some rain is near and south of I-96. If it doesn't rain at your house on Monday, you may have to wait until the end of next week for the next chance of wet weather.

TONIGHT: Clear, cool, and calm. Areas of frost possible. Lows in the mid-30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Slight chance of a P.M. shower/sprinkle. Highs around 70.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance for light rain, especially near and south of I-96. Highs in the lower 70s (although, it may be warmer in locations north of I-96).

TUESDAY: Partly cloud and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook