Summer warmup begins this weekend ahead of a dangerous heat wave next week

LANSING, Mich. — Stubborn clouds will thin out tonight as a disturbance over Ohio moves east of the region. Temperatures will remain comfortable, dipping to the mid 50s by daybreak with a light easterly wind at 4-8 mph.

WSYM Weekend Forecast

A ridge of high pressure will begin to expand across the central United States over the weekend, gradually spreading toward the Great Lakes. This will keep dry weather in place with mostly sunny skies expected both Saturday and Sunday. We'll also see the beginning of a warming trend with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday, heading for the mid 80s on Sunday. The weekend warmup will not be accompanied by a rise in humidity just yet, so the more summerlike feel should still be fairly pleasant for now.

WSYM An expanding ridge of high pressure allows for a surge of heat and humidity across much of the United States next week.

That all goes out the window next week though, as the expanding ridge triggers a dangerous heat wave across the Great Lakes and much of the eastern and central United States. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Monday as the initial surge of heat arrives, accompanied by highs reaching the low 90s.

WSYM High Temperatures, Next 7 Days

Temperatures will then climb into the mid 90s Tuesday through Thursday, with tropical levels of humidity settling in as well. This will push heat indices, the perceived real feel on our bodies, as high as 100 to 105 degrees. Neighborhoods from Jackson southward could even face heat indices as high as 110 degrees at times.

WSYM Humidity Forecast, Next 5 Days

While pop-up showers or thunderstorms will be possible due to the high heat and humidity, chances are low on Tuesday and Wednesday, and only slightly better on Thursday and Friday based on current forecast trends. That will leave us with little opportunity for natural cooling, especially when combined with overnight lows that will only settle back into the mid 70s.

WSYM Peak Heat Index, Next 7 Days

It cannot be stressed enough that this is potentially life-threatening heat we are facing. You'll want to take some time this weekend to make sure that you are prepared, and have everything you need to stay cool and hydrated during this heat wave. Here are some things to keep in mind:



If you have access to air conditioning, make sure that it is in good working condition.

If you don't have air conditioning, fans can provide some relief, but you may want to spend some time in an air-conditioned space during peak heating.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Take cool showers or baths.

Stay hydrated with plenty of water, and avoid sugary, caffeinated, or alcoholic beverages.

Limit time outdoors to the mornings or evenings where possible.

If working outdoors, take frequent breaks in air conditioning, or shady, well-ventilated areas.

Check on children and elderly family, friends, or neighbors.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Long range forecasts also point to this heat lingering into Independence weekend, so make sure you are factoring that into your plans!

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