Summer warmth returns with hazy sunshine on Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly cloudy skies this evening will gradually start to clear as winds ease slightly tonight. Although much of the cloud cover is expected to clear out, a renewed wave of smoke will also sweep in across the region.

Most of the smoke is expected to remain elevated, but you may want to keep your windows closed for the time being. Air quality across our neighborhoods is expected to remain at moderate levels through tonight, meaning only people who are especially sensitive to air pollution may experience health problems. Lows will dip to the mid 50s.

We get a boost back into Summer on Wednesday as wind pivot toward the southwest. High pressure will keep mostly sunny skies in place, along with some lingering haze. Air quality is expected to remain at moderate levels, but some of the haze may improve later in the evening. Highs will return to the low 80s, so it should be a good day to get out to the pool or on the water.

A new cold front will sweep in across the state on Wednesday night, bringing the chance for a few overnight showers with it. The front will then stall out just south of us, setting off a more unsettled weather pattern Thursday through Saturday. Each day will feature the chance for hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms, but none of the days are looking like full washouts, either. No severe weather is expected, and skies will be mostly cloudy outside of any wet weather.

