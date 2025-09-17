Summer warmth peaks on Thursday, but Mid-Michigan stays unseasonably warm into next week

LANSING, Mich. — No major changes to our weather again tonight. Mostly clear skies will continue, and some patchy fog will be possible again around daybreak. Lows will fall to the middle and upper 50s with light and variable winds.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Thursday

Our run of summerlike temperatures reaches its peak on Thursday ahead of a cold front sweeping in from the north. Mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the day, even as the ridge of high pressure begins to shift east. The only real difference to the day's forecast will be the potential for a widely isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. The overwhelming majority of our neighborhoods will stay dry, but something to watch out for ahead of the approaching cold front.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 6:00 PM Thursday

Highs will top out in the mid 80s, putting us more than ten degrees above normal for mid-September.

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 9/17/2025

Dry weather resumes on Friday, but the passing cold front will take out temperatures down slightly. The day over day drop in highs now looks a bit more significant based on new data, with highs now expected to settle back to the mid 70s to cap off the work week. Coupled with partly to mostly sunny skies, it will be a beautiful way to start the weekend!

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Isolated thunderstorms return to the forecast on Saturday as a trough of low pressure settles in over the region. The trough is set to linger for several days, similar to this week's ridge of high pressure, meaning hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will be a daily possibility through Wednesday. Temperatures will fluctuate from day to day, but unseasonably warm conditions will remain in place even after the start of Fall on Monday.

