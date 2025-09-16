Summer warmth continues to build across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — More of the same for tonight! Mostly clear skies will remain in place thanks to high pressure over the Great Lakes and eastern United States. Patchy fog is expected to develop closer to daybreak, so be prepared for some reduced visibility on the morning commute. Overnight lows will remain our only refuge for any hint of Fall weather, falling to the mid 50s once again.

No changes to the forecast for the remainder of the work week, either. Mostly sunny skies march right on ahead for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs inching higher toward the mid 80s. A weak cold front will pass through the region late Thursday night, leading to slightly milder low 80s for highs on Friday. No showers or storms are expected, so we'll close out the work week with mostly sunny skies.

We've seen some changes in the forecast for the weekend. First, temperatures are not expected to dip as much as originally thought. Highs both Saturday and Sunday now look likely to hang remain in the low 80s. Additionally, Saturday looks mostly dry, but not has the potential for an evening shower or thunderstorm. More hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday as a trough of low pressure begins to settle in over the region. If you have outdoor plans for this final weekend of Summer, make sure to factor in the potential for some wet weather.

Showers and thunderstorms remain a possibility for the first day of Fall on Monday, with at continued highs in the low 80s. Tuesday doesn't look like it will offer up much of a shift toward Fall weather either, with highs in the upper 70s and another chance for showers and storms. In fact, the first week of the Fall season currently looks to favor warmer than average temperatures, so it could be a while before we actually feel like Fall.

