Summer temperatures stick around

LANSING, Mich. — From FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish: The warm, quiet weather pattern we are in isn't going anywhere for the time being. You may notice when you go outside in the morning, it's really comfortable, but then by the afternoon, it's plenty warm, but without much humidity. That will be the story for the rest of your weekend. Low temperatures drop into the upper 50s, then we rebound in the mid to upper 80s each afternoon through almost Wednesday.

Speaking of Wednesday, there is a small, persistent signal in one of the computer models of a small chance of rain, but most of the next 7 days are going to be in the mid 80s most afternoons. The Climate Prediction Center is also hinting that we are even caught in this above average temperature pattern 1-2 weeks from now which is getting awfully close to October already.

So as we head closer and closer to the fall equinox, it will continue to feel like summer, without all the humidity.

