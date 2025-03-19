Strong to severe storms possible this evening, rain and snow on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 1:00 AM for the following counties: BRANCH, CALHOUN, HILLSDALE, JACKSON.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will roll across our neighborhoods this evening in advance of a sharp cold front sitting just west of our area. While a few light showers will be possible before 8:00 PM, the main wave of activity is expected between 9:00 PM and 1:00 AM. Storms rolling through during that time could become severe, with the potential for damaging winds and hail in addition to heavy downpours.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 10:00 PM Wednesday

Brief clearing is expected after the storms overnight, but clouds and showers will return before sunrise when the cold front begins to pass through the region. What starts as plain rain will begin to mix with snow during the Thursday morning commute, then plain snow showers will persist until just after midday. All of this as temperatures start the morning around 40 degrees, then spend the rest of the day in the middle to upper 30s. Winds will remain strong, pivoting to the NNW at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph at times. That will have us feeling like the 20s, so be ready to break your winter layers back out! Oh, and Spring officially begins at 5:01 AM Thursday, even if the weather doesn't want to get on board.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Thursday

It will be short-lived, but Friday will make a nice recovery to cap off the work week. Starting with some sunshine in the morning before some afternoon clouds return, highs will jump back to the low 50s. SSW winds will pick back up to 15-20 mph, so get out and enjoy the comfortable breeze before things take a chillier, unsettled turn for the weekend.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

A new disturbance will dart through the Great Lakes Friday night, bringing another round of rain and snow showers with it. With lows headed for the upper 20s Friday night, these may completely change over to snow showers. No accumulation is expected beyond a light coating on grassy or elevated surfaces, and even that should melt quickly when rain mixes back in on Saturday morning. The wintry mix ends shortly after mid-morning, leaving a chilly but dry afternoon with highs holding in the mid 30s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook