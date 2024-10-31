String winds leading to a nice start to the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Your forecast from FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish:

You can definitely tell we have a strong area of low pressure still in the area because of the strong wind.

Those will start to die down a little as we head through your Friday after a breezy start.

As this low pressure pulls away, it's going to bring the precipitation with it, so that means your Friday will be dry. It also will get nicer and nicer out as the day wears on with more and more sunshine.

Don't expect temperatures to be as warm as they have been with highs Friday in the low to mid 50s, which is what it should be for this time of year.

If you have plans to be outside this weekend, try to make those plans for Saturday because that will be the pick day of the weekend with sun and highs in the mid 50s. More showers will start to move in Sunday,

Sunday night, Monday, Monday night, Tuesday and Tuesday night. That will be an unsettled 3 days, but we really need that rain at this point. Monday and Tuesday will also be very mild in the upper 60s, before we go back into the 50s by next Thursday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook