Storms Track out of Michigan Leaving Dry Conditions and Cooler Temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Heading into the evening hours, storms will track south of the state of Michigan. The frontal boundary at the surface that allowed for storms Tuesday morning moved southerly throughout the course of Tuesday afternoon. This frontal boundary took all the instability from our atmosphere, eliminating chances for more severe storms.

Rainfall totals for today saw over 1.5" in Jackson with wind gusts in the mid 20's. Charlotte and Detroit also saw over an inch of rainfall with Lansing and Grand Rapids seeing just under an inch. These values are representative of overnight Monday through Tuesday afternoon. Max wind gusts ranged from the lower 20's to the lower 30's.

Looking ahead, we have low chances for precipitation as we dry out and high pressure builds in. However, cooler air temperatures will prevail over the next 7 days. This weekend looks to see the coolest air in the lower 70's possible. Overnight lows will stick in the mid to upper 50's. This is great weather to open up a window or door and crank the fan.

