Storms Tonight Could Bring Heavy Rain, Strong Winds, and Hail

Strong Storms Possible This Evening.

Scattered thunderstorms develop across Mid-Michigan. Several ingredients favorable for thunderstorm development are coming together, including strong winds aloft, an approaching upper-level disturbance, and increasing moisture ahead of a cold front moving toward Lower Michigan this evening.

While not everyone will see severe weather, a few storms could become strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts, hail, and torrential downpours before a cooler air mass settles in for the end of the week. Most neighborhoods are currently under a flood watch until Thursday at 2:00 a.m.

The overall setup supports scattered thunderstorm development from this evening into the overnight hours. The greatest concern will be localized wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph, especially in areas where thunderstorms become more organized. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the severe weather outlook places tonight's storms at a slight risk, or level 2 (out of 5), to become severe. Any stronger storm could bring down small tree limbs, cause isolated power outages, and create hazardous travel conditions.

Hail is also possible with stronger cells. Most hail should remain below severe limits, but a few storms could produce quarter-sized hail. We are also monitoring a very low tornado threat, mainly across southwestern portions of Michigan. While the risk remains minimal, atmospheric conditions may briefly support a tornado if a storm can tap into enough low-level rotation. The challenge tonight is that storm coverage will likely be scattered and somewhat unpredictable. Some communities may experience heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds, while others see little more than passing showers.

Showery Start to Thursday

The cold front will move through overnight, but moisture may linger long enough to keep a few showers around Thursday morning. Clouds should gradually decrease through the day, with cooler air settling into the region. Afternoon temperatures will struggle to reach 70 degrees, several degrees below recent highs.

Beautiful Friday Ahead

Friday looks to be the nicest day in the forecast. High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and comfortable temperatures in the lower 70s. It should be an excellent day for outdoor plans heading into the weekend.

Weekend Brings Another Storm Chance

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out during the afternoon or evening, but many locations may remain dry. Father's Day on Sunday looks warm and seasonable with highs in the middle 70s. However, another system approaching from the west could trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day.

Active Pattern Returns Next Week

The weather pattern becomes increasingly active next week. Multiple disturbances moving through the Great Lakes could bring daily opportunities for showers and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday. Tuesday and Wednesday currently appear to offer the greatest chance for widespread rainfall, and some stronger storms may be possible if enough instability develops ahead of approaching weather systems. At this point, rainfall totals next week could add up, potentially providing beneficial moisture to lawns, gardens, and agricultural areas across Mid-Michigan.

FOX 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Thursday: Chance of morning showers. High 69°, Low 54°.

Friday (Juneteenth): Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 72°, Low 53°.

Saturday: Partly sunny with an isolated thunderstorm possible. High 75°, Low 57°.

Sunday (Father's Day): Chance of thunderstorms. High 74°, Low 55°.

Monday: Chance of thunderstorms. High 74°, Low 54°.

Tuesday: Chance of thunderstorms. High 75°, Low 55°.

Wednesday: Chance of thunderstorms. High 77°, Low 55°.

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