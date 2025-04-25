Storms this evening pave the way for a weekend cooldown

LANSING, Mich. — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will make their way through our neighborhoods this evening. No severe weather is expected, but some of the storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain. Make sure to keep an eye on the sky be prepared for rapidly changing conditions if you will be on the road.

Storms will begin to move east of the region after 8:00 PM, but a few isolated showers could linger until around midnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with lows eventually taking a chillier turn into the mid 40s by daybreak.

The cooler air ushered in by tonight's storms will stick around on Saturday, but we won't have any lingering wet weather to worry about. Morning clouds will gradually give way to sunshine in the afternoon, with highs limited to the mid 50s. That 20-degree drop day-over-day may feel sharp, but the stronger sunshine should help to make for a pleasant enough afternoon. We'll keep that sunshine around for Sunday, as highs return to the mid 60s.

The 70s won't stay away long, with highs set to bounce right back for the start of next week. High pressure will hang on to control of our weather on Monday, keeping partly cloudy skies in play. Highs will return to the low 70s that afternoon before we take a more unsettled turn in advance of a new disturbance Monday night.

An isolated shower or thunderstorms will be possible in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, but more widespread storms are expected during the afternoon and evening. Highs will jump to the upper 70s to around 80 once again, and that warmth could set the stage for isolated severe storms. We will continue to monitor the forecasts closely, so make sure to check back for updates!

