Storms that could become severe today

LANSING, Mich. — We start the day partly sunny, but chilly with temps in the upper 40s, then temperatures will rise to 71°. But by 1pm, we start to see a line of showers and thunderstorms moving in from the west. By two p.m., much of our area will start seeing the showers and thunderstorms. Areas to the South in our market such as: Eaton Rapids, Jackson, Somerset, Hillsdale, Marshall and others will likely be seeing the worst of this. But most of our area is at risk for severe weather today. Damaging winds, large hail, and a tornado are possible today. These storms with move through in two batches, one that moves in and out early afternoon and another that moves in early this evening. Both have the possibility to cause severe weather today.

The next rain makers we are watching are Thursday and Saturday.

