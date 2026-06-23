Storms return Wednesday, Summer heat builds this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Pleasant weather will remain in place this evening and overnight thanks to high pressure spreading out of the central United States. Mostly clear skies will take over as daytime heating clouds dissipate, allowing lows to dip into the mid 50s once again.

We'll get some sunshine to start on Wednesday morning, but clouds will quickly go on the increase as a cold front approaches from the west. Spotty showers will be possible as early as midday, becoming more widespread between 2pm and 5pm. A short break will develop before a larger wave of thunderstorms rolls through between 9pm and midnight.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Wednesday

Severe weather is not expected, but some of the storms could still contain gusty winds, frequent lightning, and torrential rain. Highs Wednesday will again hold in the low to mid 70s. A few more pop-up storms will be possible Thursday afternoon, but are not expected to be as widespread as on Wednesday.

Friday kicks off a stretch of dry weather that will carry us into the early part of next week, but it will also come with increasing heat and humidity. Temperatures will remain a few degrees below average in the upper 70s on Friday with partly cloudy skies closing out the work week.

WSYM Humidity Trend

The weekend brings partly to mostly sunny skies as highs climb higher toward the low and mid 80s. An expanding ridge of high pressure settling over the Great Lakes will allow more heat and humidity to surge northward early next week, bringing highs to the low 90s by Monday and Tuesday. The expected higher humidity will likely have it feeling more like the upper 90s to around 100 degrees, so get ready to turn the air conditioning back on!

WSYM Upper Level Winds, 3:00 PM Monday

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

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