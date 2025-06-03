Storms return on Wednesday following Tuesday's Summer heat

LANSING, Mich. — Hazy conditions will continue into tonight, along with partly to mostly cloudy skies at times. Persistent SSW winds at 10-20 mph and keep an unseasonably warm air mass locked in as well, limiting lows to around 70 degrees. That's five degrees above the average high for this time of year, and around 16 degrees above the normal low!

WSYM Regional Forecast, Wednesday

Wednesday kicks of with clouds and a little bit of early sunshine, but make sure to take your umbrella as you head out the door. A slow-moving cold front will begin to move across the state, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to our neighborhoods during the afternoon and evening.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 2:00 PM Wednesday

An isolated few storms could become severe, with the potential for damaging winds and hail. Make sure to stay weather aware, and be ready to head for shelter if storms head your way. Highs Wednesday will reach the middle and upper 70s.

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Wednesday Afternoon

Occasional showers and a few rumbles of thunder are likely to linger through Wednesday night as the cold front takes its time moving east. While most of the focus for these showers will shift to neighborhoods along and south of I-94. Some leftover showers could linger into the first half of Thursday, before giving way to clearing in the afternoon. Highs will top the mid 70s.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Friday sees a blend of sun and clouds, with the chance for a few pop-up storms in the afternoon. This will give way to a mostly dry weekend, with partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be pleasant in the 70s, with a small chance for isolated thunderstorms late Sunday evening.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook