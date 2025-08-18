Storms possible as high humidity briefly returns to Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Partly cloudy skies, and pleasantly warm conditions will continue this evening as a warm front begins to approach from the west. Most locations will remain dry before midnight, but a stray shower or thunderstorm moving in from Lake Michigan could stray into some of our western neighborhoods. Temperatures starting in the low 80s will slip to the upper 60s by midnight.

Additional thunderstorms will be more likely across our neighborhoods overnight as the warm front begins to move in. Lows will fall to the mid 60s, with southeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 AM Tuesday

Humidity levels will spike significantly on Tuesday behind the passing warm front. Take an umbrella on your way out the door in the morning, and be prepared for soggy commute in some areas. Mostly cloudy skies will continue throughout the day, with the chance for a few additional isolated storms in the evening hours. Highs will hold into the upper 70s to around 80 thanks to mostly cloudy skies outside of any storms.

WSYM Humidity Forecast, Next 5 Days

A leftover shower will be possible on Wednesday morning, but we'll clear out for the remainder of the day in the wake of a passing cold front. As sunshine returns, humidity levels will begin to drop again, and we'll enjoy a comfortable afternoon with highs holding in the upper 70s.

Temperatures head back toward the low and mid 80s for the second half of the work week, but humidity will stay in check. What's more, we'll keep storms out of the picture both Thursday and Friday, with mostly sunny skies expected both days.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

