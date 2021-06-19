Storms in the morning, warm in the 80's by the afternoon

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds will increase during the early morning hours with showers and thunderstorms by sunrise, if not a bit earlier. These will linger for about a 6 - 8 hour time period and by mid-afternoon, drier weather will be pushing in. It'll be less humid with highs topping out around 80 degrees. Dry weather holds through the middle of Sunday, but by Sunday evening the next storm system will be approaching from the west. Thunderstorms are likely and some could be on the strong side. Wet weather lingers into Monday for most of the region before a drier and cooler air mass arrives for the middle of next week. Also...Summer also arrives (officially) at 11:32 p.m. Sunday night. It marks the longest day of the year with more than 15 hours and 20 minutes of daylight.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms arriving around or just before sunrise on Saturday. Southwest winds near 5 mph. Lows in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Showers and storms Saturday morning and early afternoon, otherwise becoming partly cloudy with highs near 80.

SUNDAY/FATHER'S DAY: Partly cloudy with a touch of humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and storms arrive during the evening.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms, mainly during the morning. Highs reach the mid-70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool with highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

