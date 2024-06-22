Storms Expected to Roll Through During Afternoon & Evening Hours

LANSING, Mich. — Potential for severe storms is present tomorrow as we have chances in the early afternoon similar to the storms we've seen over the pat few days as well as storms in the late evening and overnight hours as a cold front is expected to sweep across Michigan bringing an end to our hot and humid spell.

Our neighborhoods could see impacts from damaging wind gusts to large hail. We cannot rule out a tornado at this point, but the line of storms Saturday evening is expected to move through in the late evening hours which will be at a time in the day where we will lose our peak heating and our atmosphere will be more difficult to produce such activity. However, it is always best to stay weather aware in any thunderstorm situation.

Our neighborhoods could also see localized flooding as the storms moving through in the early afternoon hours could bring heavy precip rates as well as the line of storms in the evening hours.

The heat should also be ushered out this evening as the cold front sweeps through. Sunday we will see high temperatures go back to normal in the lower 80's with overnight lows still expected to be a bit above heading into the new week.

