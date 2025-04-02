Storm Prediction Center Updates Neighborhoods to Slight Risk for Severe Weather Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — The Storm Prediction Center has dropped our neighborhoods from the level 3 Enhanced Risk for severe weather today. In its place, a level 2 slight risk has been issued across all of our neighborhoods with scattered showers and severe storms possible.

Fox 47 News Slight Risk for Severe Weather Across All of our Neighborhoods on Wednesday

Wednesday morning showers and storms kept cloud cover around in our neighborhoods, inhibiting the chance for sufficient instability to make its way into our northern neighborhoods.

The mid afternoon hours will still bring showers and storms with impacts including possible hail and heavy rainfall, but the tornado risk has been shifted to the evening hours around 8-9 PM. This tornado risk is mainly for our neighborhoods along and south of I-94 as decent shear and sufficient instability could bring all severe impacts. This could still change as we head through the afternoon.

Fox 47 News Severe Potential This Evening with Storms Tracking Through Around 9 PM

Still stay weather aware throughout the day as severe weather is still possible across all neighborhoods this afternoon and evening. We will calm down heading into tomorrow with dry conditions and elevated winds.

