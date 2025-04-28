Storm potential builds into Tuesday, with a chance for severe weather

LANSING, Mich. — Pleasant weather continues this evening with partly to mostly cloudy skies remaining in place. Temperatures will remain very comfortable, falling from the mid 70s to only the upper 60s around midnight.

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Tonight

An unfolding severe weather outbreak across parts of Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin will bear watching as the storms are expected to eventually make their way toward Michigan during the overnight hours. Much of the focus for severe weather in our state will fall across the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Michigan, but a low chance for isolated severe storms does just barely fall into some of our farthest northwestern neighborhoods.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 AM Tuesday

In the end, most of us are at risk for an isolated shower or non-severe thunderstorm overnight, but we will be keeping a close eye on how things progress. Lows will remain very mild in the upper 60s, with temps even climbing back into the low 70s around daybreak for most of us.

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Tuesday

A slightly better chance for severe storms comes for our neighborhoods on Tuesday. Following a few leftover showers or a storm in the morning, the cold front responsible for tonight's storms will sweep across the state early Tuesday afternoon. New storms will begin to flare up around lunchtime, then track southeast through about 4:00 PM. Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible, and could produce damaging winds and large hail. Storms will depart in time for the evening commute, with highs in the mid 70s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar,, 1:00 PM Tuesday

Temperatures cool back to the 60s on Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon, but rain will be more likely with a new disturbance on Thursday. Showers are likely throughout the day, along with a few rumbles of thunder. Highs will briefly jump back up to the upper 60s before cooling further on Friday and Saturday.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

A stray shower is possible Friday, but much of the day should see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will take a dip back to the mid 50s, putting us around 10 degrees below normal for the beginning of May. Saturday continues on the same path with another round of 50s, but we keep the sunshine around, too. We're then back to Spring in the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly sunny skies Sunday and Monday.

