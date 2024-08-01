Storm Chances and Heavy Rainfall Expected Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — Our neighborhoods will still be dealing with hot and humid conditions over the next couple of days with storms chances. Thursday has the greatest chances to see thunderstorms in our neighborhoods that could possibly produce severe weather.

Aloft, a shortwave trough is expected to pivot today southeasterly tracking through northern Illinois and Indiana. Michigan will still see affects from this system even as the low pressure at the surface looks to track along the Michigan/Ohio/Indiana border. Thunderstorm chances will be greatest in the late afternoon/evening hours. We are looking at 7 PM to start watching storms move into the state of Michigan.

As the storms progress, we could see impacts such as severe wind gusts that could cause damage to roofing and siding as well as free standing decor left on porches or patios. We also have a hail risk along and south of I-94 with these storms as well.

Another aspect we could see over the next 48 hours with these storms are heavy precipitation rates and heavy rainfall totals. Areas along and south of I-94 could see up 1" or greater over the next 48 hour due to the storms tracking through. Areas north are expected to see up to half an inch or greater of rain possibly as well.

Before these storms in the evening, we will watch high temperatures rise into the mid to upper 80's with sky conditions looking mostly cloudy ahead of the shortwave trough. The clouds could inhibit our daytime high temperatures as well as instability in our atmosphere which is critical to thunderstorm development.

