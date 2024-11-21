Still Watching our Precipitation Types Throughout the Day Today

LANSING, Mich. — Low pressure today will track south along Lake Michigan, continuing quite an interesting track that began yesterday. With it, we will continue to watch our precipitation types throughout the day with snow for the first part of the day turning to rain later on. Highs will be below average today in the mid to upper 30's. We should be trending in the mid 40's for this time of year.

We won't be having to worry about snow as we head into Friday. High temperatures will warm back above freezing with winds shifting from the northwest. We will see gusts on Friday exceed 30 mph with feels like temperatures making it feel more like winter. Make sure to bundle up when heading out to Silver Bells in Lansing tomorrow evening. We are also tracking the chances for rain showers for tomorrow evening and will watch our conditions very closely as we head into tomorrow.

