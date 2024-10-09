Still Watching for Possible Frost in our Neighborhoods Overnight

LANSING, Mich. — Clear skies continue in our neighborhoods today with plentiful sunshine as our high temperatures stick at around normal in the mid 60's. With this persistent sunshine, we could see our highs get knocked a few degrees warmer. This trend will continue tomorrow before a warming trend to end the work week.

We are also watching for frost development tonight in our neighborhoods as this high pressure at the surface is allowing for dry, clear conditions. We are also experiencing calming winds overnight which is allowing for radiational cooling. This allows our surface temperatures to drop a bit cooler than usual which could bring us the chance for frost.

We will continue to stay dry for the rest of the week as our next best chance for precipitation looks to occur this weekend. A low pressure system will allow for possible widespread showers during the day on Sunday. This would bring much needed rainfall to our dry neighborhoods.

