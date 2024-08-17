Still Tracking Thunderstorms to Start our Weekend as we Cool Down our Temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Yesterday, we saw a cold front sweep through our neighborhoods. We are going to see a trend of below average high temperatures as we will now have flow from the northwest. We are expecting to see highs reach mid to lower 70's. This is almost 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

As this low continues to progress through the northern mitten, we will see showers in the morning and storms in the afternoon become widespread. These storms could bring gusty winds and heavy precipitation rates. It is always best to be weather aware.

Remnant isolated showers are expected to continue through Sunday. We will dry out to start the week on Monday, but with continued below average temperatures. We are also expected to see more sunshine next week in the forecast as well.

With strong flow and a

