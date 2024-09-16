Still Tracking Summer Temperatures with Dry Conditions to Start the Week

LANSING, Mich. — To start the week off, we are looking at sunny conditions with high temperatures in the mid to lower 80's. This summer like trend is expected to continue through this week.

Due to high pressure at the surface and strong upper level ridging, we are seeing a prolonged period of summer like conditions. This persists even though we are approaching Astronomical Fall which begins on September 22nd in the morning hours.

We are currently in Meteorological Fall which started back on September 1st. This marks the start of average temperatures decreasing. We have seen this trend of roller coaster like temperatures here in Michigan during this time of year. However, we are watching a long period here of high temps in the 80's with little to no uniform areas of rain in the forecast.

We are looking to stay dry for our 7-Day period with a small chance to possibly see some sprinkles Thursday into Friday. Even if we saw those sprinkles, it would not be enough rainfall to meet the the monthly normal for rain. We will continue to track as we will also see high temperatures in the lower 80's.

