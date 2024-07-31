Still Tracking Storms Today in our Neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — We are still tracking storm chances due to a warm and unstable environment. This trend continues for the rest of the week. Along with it, we conditions are muggy as we have high dew points and high air temperatures expecting to reach the mid 80's for today and tomorrow.

We have some chances for diurnal showers and storms later this evening with main impacts including gusty to damaging winds. However, we are seeing a trend for these storms to be focused south of our neighborhoods or north of our neighborhoods. We will continue to monitor these conditions as we could see changes due to the given environment.

Shortwaves aloft will continue our storm chances through Thursday into Friday as we will see storms produce heavy rainfall that could cause local flooding. We are also watching for any severe impacts with Thursday and Friday's storms, but the track and intensity have seem to be wavering. We will continue to watch the heat and storms for the rest of the week.

