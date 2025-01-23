Still chilly Friday with a few lake flakes possible

LANSING, Mich. — Here is your weather forecast from FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish:

Any lingering lake effect snow showers will be winding down as we head through the night. It will still be a chilly night with lows in the upper single digits.

Friday will also be on the chilly side with highs struggling to make it to 20°. With the wind picking up out of the west, we may see a few scattered lake-effect snow showers, but anything out there should be pretty minor.

It looks like we actually make it to 30° by Saturday. There will be a weak clipper moving through Saturday night into Sunday that will bring us the chance of a little light snow, but it looks minor if anything at all.

By the time we get into next week, our temperatures should be closer to average with the potential of going above freezing by next Monday already and either side of 30° after that.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook