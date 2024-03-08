Steady showers to end the week

LANSING, Mich. — Rain is set to move into Mid Michigan mid morning, starting in our southwest communities even earlier. Showers will become widespread through the day on Friday, lasting into the overnight hours. Rain chances remain on Saturday, especially early, before colder air filters in behind this system by Saturday evening and overnight. With temperatures will falling below the freezing point, some light snow showers will be possible. Rain totals will range between .50" to .75" for most, with an inch or more possible in isolated towns. With how warm our ground is, don't expect any significant opportunity for accumulating snow. Temperatures will return to the 50s and lower 60s next week, along with some sunshine on Monday and Tuesday.

