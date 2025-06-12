Staying warm on Friday as the chance for pop-up storms continues

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly cloudy skies and hazy conditions will continue this evening, while a stalled frontal boundary lingers just south of our neighborhoods. This will keep the slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm on the table into tonight, but chances are low overall. Temperatures starting the evening in the 70s will dip toward the mid 50s by daybreak, with light east winds at 5-10 mph.

Friday and Saturday will offer up similar weather to Thursday, as the lingering frontal boundary leaves our atmosphere a bit unstable. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected both days, along with the potential for hit-or-miss thunderstorms. Highs will remain comfortably warm middle to upper 70s, so it will be pleasant enough for outdoor plans barring any storms.

Father's Day is looking a bit better weatherwise. It's now looking like we'll keep showers out of the picture on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies expected. If you're celebrating with a barbecue or hitting the links with dad, it's shaping up to be a beautiful second half of the weekend. Highs Sunday will reach the upper 70s to around 80.

If it's Summer weather you're hoping for, it looks like next week has you covered. A ridge of high pressure settling over the eastern United States will allow a much warmer air mass to settle in, including here in our neighborhoods. Highs Monday through Thursday are expected to top the low to mid 80s, with that increased warmth helping to fuel the chance for pop-up showers and storms beginning on Tuesday.

