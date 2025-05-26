Staying dry with warming temps in Mid-Michigan for Memorial Day

LANSING, Mich. — Following a week filled with overcast conditions and high temperatures in the mid to lower 50's last week, we will see seasonably average conditions to start the week.

High temps for Memorial Day will possibly reach 70 degrees due to lots of sunshine for the first half of the day and weak winds. Over the weekend, high temps in Lansing were only in the mid to lower 60's. This was an improvement, but still below average for this time of year.

We will be staying dry due to the influence of high pressure that is located north of the Sate of Michigan. Some cloud cover will continue to filter in later this afternoon into the early evening hours. We are expecting to stay dry, however. Today looks to be a great day for any outdoor events or activities.

This area of surface high pressure will stick around through the daytime hours Tuesday. However, an area of low pressure will track northeast towards the state of Michigan driving our next round of showers.

Tuesday brings mostly cloudy skies with temperatures still in the lower 70's. Moisture will become more present as we enter the Tuesday evening hours. We could see some light scattered showers begin overnight Tuesday with more uniform showers entering during the day on Wednesday.

We are not tracking any severe impacts with these showers on Wednesday. We will continue to watch it closely. Plan to have the umbrella handy as chances for showers are renewed through Friday.

Temperatures cool as showers enter our neighborhoods. High temps on Wednesday and Thursday will drop into the mid 60's. We are expected to see our high temperatures return to normal in the lower 70's as we end our week and enter the weekend.

