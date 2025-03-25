Staying Dry and Cool Ahead of Late Week Showers

LANSING, Mich. — Cooler conditions continue in our neighborhoods today with winds out of the west sustained at 16 mph. We could see gusts today near 30 mph, but we are not expecting anything too impactful in terms of winds. Wind chills this afternoon due to winds will trend in the 30's so make sure to bundle up when heading out the door.

Air temperatures will range in the lower 40's and we will continue to see this temperature trend into the midweek. Warming will occur by Thursday with highs returning to the mid 50's. We will be headed back into the 60's once we reach the weekend with the potential for showers and storms.

An area of low pressure will drive warmer temperatures in the 60's and showers and storms as it approaches the Great Lakes region this weekend.

The center of low pressure will make its way into our neighborhoods on Sunday night which will be the same time frame for showers and storms. It is still a bit early to talk specifics, but we will continue to watch these areas of showers and storms carefully. We could also see the return of tame showers starting Friday.

