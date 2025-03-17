Staying Dry and A Bit Cooler for St. Patrick's Day

LANSING, Mich. — This past weekend brough showers, storms, and well above average temperatures to our neighborhoods. We will be starting this weekend with a much more tame forecast as we are expected to stay dry with temperatures a bit cooler.

Highs in our neighborhoods will range in the mid to upper 40's. This is cooler than what we saw from this past week. However, this temperatures trend is right around normal for this time of year. Winds will shift this afternoon allowing for high temperatures to warm as we progress into the midweek. We will stay dry today with increasing clouds throughout the day.

Fox 47 News High Temperatures Right Around Normal for This Time of Year

Winds will pick up overnight tonight with gusts nearing 30 mph in the 4 AM hour. Temperature will warm back into the 60's with winds out of the south on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday evening, a low pressure system will drive our next best chance for showers and potential storms.

Ahead of the showers, winds will pick up and possibly exceed 40 mph. Showers look to start around 6 PM on Wednesday with the chance for storms arriving later in the evening hours at around 12AM or 1 AM on Thursday.

Fox 47 News Wind Gusts Wednesday PM Could Exceed 40 mph

Fox 47 News Showers and Possible Storms Arrive Late Wednesday Evening

As of now, we are not tracking any severe weather with this system for our neighborhoods. However, we could still see some changes to the forecast as we get closer to the event. We will continue to keep you updated.

Thursday brings the start of Astronomical Spring and we will be officially into the spring season. Even as our average temperature climbs, colder air is favored in the long term forecast for the end of March in our neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News Cooler Than Average Temps from 03/24 - 03/30

This week also marks Michigan's Severe Weather Awareness Week. This week is set to promote the understanding and planning for severe weather in your neighborhoods. This past weekend, storms moved through our neighborhoods bringing strong winds in excess of 50 mph as well as thunder and lightning. Other impacts saw throughout the state were hail.

The first step to creating a plan is knowing what you can expect from the weather and when severe weather begins. Your best resource for that knowledge comes from understanding weather alerts for the summer season. Below, you can learn more on how to understand the difference from a severe weather watch from a severe weather warning.

WSYM WATCHES WARNINGS EXPLAINER

