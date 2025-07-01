Staying comfortable for now as isolated storms return to Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — High pressure centered over Nebraska has spread east across the Great Lakes in the wake of Monday's cold front. Comfortable conditions are expected to continue tonight with clear skies and low humidity. Lows will dip to the low 60s, with a light northwest wind at 4-8 mph. If you want to opt for fresh air instead of the AC, tonight will be the night to do it!

High pressure will remain in control of our weather for Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures going up by a couple of degrees compared to Tuesday. We'll head for the mid 80s, with just a hint of mugginess in the air. That will be enough to fuel the chance for isolated thunderstorms, but activity over the next couple of afternoons will be minimal.

Our weather also looks cooperative as we celebrate Independence Day on Friday, but heat and humidity will be on the rise again. Most of the day will feature a mixed of sun and clouds, with the continued chance for isolated thunderstorms. Highs will climb to the upper 80s, with heat indices likely tipping over into the 90s. Overall risk to our local fireworks displays is low, but keep an eye on the sky and stay hydrated if attending any 4th of July events!

The heat really peaks over the weekend, with highs climbing to the upper 80s and low 90s on Saturday and Sunday. With humidity levels continuing to climb, this will likely push the real feel into the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. Isolated thunderstorms will remain a possibility, make sure to factor that possibility in to your holiday weekend plans.

