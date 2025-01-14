Staying cold on Wednesday before the next round of snow showers

LANSING, Mich. — Frigid air remains in place for tonight, keeping temperatures locked in the teens through Wednesday morning. Winds will easy slightly out of the west at 6-12 mph, but that will still be strong enough to keep wind chills in the single-digits or below zero at times. After some brief clearing this evening, clouds will increase again overnight with a chance for a few flurries.

WSYM Futurecast Wind Chill, 6:00 AM Wednesday

Wednesday will remain quiet, but cold. Mostly cloudy skies will continue throughout the day, with the chance for a stray flurry from time to time. Highs will at least make the low 20s, but we'll still be dealing with wind chills in the low teens and single-digits throughout the day. Watch out for slick spots left behind on the roads from Tuesday's snow, and continue to layer up!

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 9:00 AM Thursday

Snow showers return after midnight on Wednesday night as a new clipper system darts southeast across the Great Lakes. The snow will be much more intermittent with this system, but will continue through Thursday morning. Accumulations will be limited to less than 1" this time around, but will leave us with a fresh round of slick roads for Thursday travel. Highs will at least get a nice bump into the low 30s.

WSYM Futurecast Temperatures, 7:00 AM Tuesday

Friday remains the gem of the week. Decreasing clouds will pave the way for a sunnier close to the work week, and we'll even get high temps above freezing into the mid 30s. You'll want to soak up every bit of it though, because some snow on Saturday will precede an even bigger shot of Arctic air early next week. Highs will fall to the middle teens on Sunday, and will likely hold in the single-digits by Monday.

