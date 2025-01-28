Staying breezy Wednesday as we ride the temperature roller coaster

LANSING, Mich. — Blustery conditions will continue tonight as a fast-moving clipper system passes through the Great Lakes. Snow associated with this disturbance will remain well north of our neighborhoods, leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall to the upper 20s by daybreak, with westerly winds at 15-20 mph.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Wednesday

Winds shifting into the west-northwest will stir up a few spotty snow showers on Wednesday, but these are not expected to cause any significant issues. Watch out for a few slick spots on the roads here and there, with variable clouds otherwise. Temps will be chillier than on Tuesday, with highs topping out in the low 30s.

WSYM Futurecast Temperatures, 4:00 PM Thursday

Thursday takes us back up the other side of the temperature roller coaster, with highs set to jump about 10 degrees above normal into the low 40s. Combined with mostly sunny skies and lighter winds, Thursday will make for a nice reprieve from the chilly winds.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Friday

A new storm system tracks in from the central United States on Friday, bringing a wintry mix of rain and snow with it. Significant snow accumulation does not look likely at this time, but expect wet roads for your commute, and possibly some slush later in the day with highs in the mid 30s.

Temps drop again on Saturday, but we'll get some sunshine in before clouds return later in the day. Highs will hold in the upper 20s, before swinging right back up to the upper 30s with a few showers on Groundhog Day Sunday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook