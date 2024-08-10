Starting the Weekend off with Sunshine and Gusty Winds

LANSING, Mich — As we start our weekend, sunny skies are expected to prevail in the morning hours with a few passing clouds throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach there lowest in our 7-Day forecast in the lower 70's.

Main Impact for our neighborhoods this week will be gusty winds as the southern part of the state of Michigan will be impacted by the jet streak aloft. This will aid in some gustier winds as we will also be in a generally zonal pattern this weekend. Gusts are expected to Max in the mid 20's on Saturday and lower 20's on Sunday.

We do have a small chance to see an isolated shower this evening due to the stronger flow off of Lake Michigan. However, impacts would be very low with low rainfall totals. These showers are use to fizzling out before reaching the inland part of the state.

Temperatures will gradually increase as we head into next week getting back to normal in the lower 80's by midweek with the return for possible showers. We will keep you updated on any possible impacts the showers could produce.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook