Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Starting the Weekend Cool with Small Chance for Showers

A cold front swept through our neighborhoods Friday night which will bring our high temperatures today a bit below average
Posted at 6:00 AM, Jul 06, 2024

LANSING, Mich. — Friday night's storms were affiliated with a weakening low pressure system at the surface. We watched a cold front sweep through our neighborhoods overnight which will affect our high temperatures today. We are looking at highs in the mid 70's. This is well below average for this time of year.

Winds will calm as well today as we start the day with clouds and a small chance for rain showers in the late morning hours through early afternoon hours. In the afternoon, our most northern neighborhoods such as Lansing and all of Clinton County could see an isolated T-Storm pop off. However, chances remain small with no severe impacts expected.

We will end the weekend dry on Sunday with temperatures rebounding into the lower 80's for us before we start the next work week above average in the mid 80's with chances for rain to return overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New Programming Lineup